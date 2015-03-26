Intel director takes steps to plug security leaks

The director of national intelligence is announcing two steps to avert leaks of classified information following recent disclosures about national security.

James R. Clapper said Monday that a question related to unauthorized disclosure of classified information would be added to the polygraph test used by intelligence agencies. Clapper also said the inspector general for the intelligence community would lead any independent investigations that the Justice Department declines.

Attorney General Eric Holder has asked two U.S. attorneys to lead a Justice inquiry into the leaks. The attorneys were appointed to oversee investigations into who leaked information about U.S. involvement in cyberattacks on Iran and an Al Qaeda plot to place an explosive device aboard a U.S.-bound flight.

Republicans have suggested the leaks were orchestrated to boost President Obama's re-election bid.