Ingraham: AOC 'concentration camp' comparison an 'insult' to Holocaust victims and survivors

Fox News' Laura Ingraham went after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Wednesday night, calling her "concentration camp" comments regarding border detention centers an "insult" to Holocaust victims.

"The comments were not just inartful, they were an insult to the millions who died in the concentration camps, many who survived, and the millions across the globe who are trying to ensure that an atrocity like the Holocaust never happens again," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle."

The congresswoman, during an Instagram Live broadcast on Monday, accused the U.S. of operating "concentration camps" on the southern border. "That is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps," Ocasio-Cortez said during the video, and then doubled down on her comments Wednesday.

Ingraham disagreed with Ocasio-Cortez's assertion, explaining the differences to the congresswoman.

"You ask yourself this: Is the United States indiscriminately rounding up people based on color of their skin or ethnicity and sending them to these camps? No. Are we temporarily holding people who are coming over the border illegally? Order of their own volition? Yes, we are," Ingraham said.

The host accused the media and those who dislike the president of trying to put him in the same category as Hitler's Nazi Germany.

"The president's enemies are trying to situate not just his policies but his entire presidency somewhere near Berlin circa the 1940s," Ingraham said. "It's infuriating, but also sad. These people can't be this dumb."

Ingraham said she believes this is a concerted effort to deflate the president's campaign.

"Within 24 hours, just as the president announced his 2020 relaunch, Democrats and their media allies are hurling attacks against the administration that conjure up some of the most horrible atrocities ever committed against humankind," Ingraham said.