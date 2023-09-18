Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana

Indiana AG sues state hospital for violating privacy of girl who traveled from Ohio for abortion

AG Todd Rokita, a Republican, argues doctors violated HIPPA laws

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against his state's largest hospital, alleging it violated a patient's privacy when it leaked news that a 10-year-old girl had crossed state lines for an abortion.

Rokita, a Republican, filed the lawsuit Friday, alleging that the doctor, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, wrongfully outed the 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio to Indiana for the abortion.

"Neither the 10-year-old nor her mother gave the doctor authorization to speak to the media about their case," the lawsuit states. "Rather than protecting the patient, the hospital chose to protect the doctor, and itself."

The lawsuit names Indiana University Health and IU Healthcare Associates, claiming they violated HIPPA laws.

NIKKI HALEY, 2024 REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE, VOWS TO SIGN FEDERAL ABORTION BAN IF ELECTED PRESIDENT

Todd Rokita Attorney General

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a lawsuit against his state's largest hospital, alleging it violated a patient's privacy when it leaked news that a 10-year-old girl had crossed state lines for an abortion.

DISCIPLINARY HEARING FOR INDIANA DOCTOR WHO PERFORMED ABORTION ON 10-YEAR-OLD RAPE VICTIM SET TO BEGIN

An Indiana board voted Thursday to reprimand Bernard for performing the abortion and sharing the information about the procedure with the media.

The Indiana State Medical Licensing Board fined Bernard $3,000 after it determined she violated privacy laws by talking publicly about the operation.

The board, however, turned down a request from the attorney general’s office to suspend Bernard’s license.

Doctor Caitlin Bernard

An Indiana board voted Thursday to reprimand Bernard for performing the abortion and sharing the information about the procedure with the media. (Kaiti Sullivan for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Bernard attested to her own innocence and repeatedly defended her actions, telling the board Thursday that she followed Indiana’s reporting requirements.

Bernard also said she notified hospital social workers about the child abuse and confirmed the girl’s rape was already being investigated by Ohio authorities. She and her attorneys also argued that she did not release identifying information about the girl.

Board members questioned her during last week's hearing and asked why she specifically went to a reporter.

The Supreme Court building

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, clearing the path for states like Indiana and Ohio to restrict abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think that it’s incredibly important for people to understand the real-world impacts of the laws of this country about abortion," Bernard answered. "I think it’s important for people to know what patients will have to go through because of legislation that is being passed, and a hypothetical does not make that impact."

Fox News' Lawrence Richard and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics