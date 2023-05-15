Expand / Collapse search
Illegal immigrants get court dates scheduled for years in the future, allowed to stay in US in the meantime

Many migrants don't have to appear in court for up to five years

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Many illegal immigrants released into the U.S. are being given court dates several years in the future, allowing them to live and work in the U.S. in the meantime.

Even as President Biden's administration is seeking to release migrants into the U.S. with no court dates at all, the Department of Homeland Security is already issuing court dates that would allow migrants to set up a whole new life for themselves before appearing at an immigration court to determine whether they should be removed.

Migrants fresh across the border shared their DHS I-862 forms that display court summons dates three, four and even five years into the future, according to a Monday report from the Washington Examiner. Fox News Digital has also confirmed court dates set for up to five years after a migrant crosses the border.

"My court date is set for a year away in Oregon, but my mother was told to wait 10 years before she can see a judge," one 23-year-old immigrant from Venezuela told WEX.

BORDER PATROL ENCOUNTERS 10,000 MIGRANTS FOR THIRD DAY IN A ROW AS NUMBERS SWELL BEFORE TITLE 42 DROPS

Border

A DHS I-862 form showing a migrant who entered the U.S. illegally is not due to appear in court until June 2026. (Fox News)

A CBP agent and migrants

Many migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border are being given court dates several years in the future. (Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

WHITE HOUSE RAGES AFTER FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS RELEASE OF MIGRANTS WITHOUT COURT DATES: ‘SABOTAGE’

Fox News has not confirmed any instances of a migrant receiving a court date set for 10 years after their release.

The massively delayed court dates come as U.S. border officials struggle to stem the flow of migrants across the U.S. border. Illegal immigration reached all-time highs last week in the days leading up to the end of Title 42, a Trump-era policy allowing for the speedy deportation of migrants.

Border crossings have subsided slightly since Title 42's end on Thursday. That may have been due to reports from migrants who said that a whisper campaign suggested to many people south of the border that the best time to come to the U.S. was prior to the end of Title 42, despite the law actually serving as a tool for deportations, according to NBC.

Migrants-Mayorkas

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has presided over migrants receiving court dates that are several years after they are released into the U.S. (Getty Images)

ABC'S JON KARL SUGGESTS BIDEN ADMIN ‘TOO TOUGH’ ON MIGRANTS DURING MAYORKAS INTERVIEW

Biden stated Sunday that the border looks "much better than you all expected," after the end of Title 42. He added that he has no immediate plans to visit the border because doing so would "just be disruptive."

Biden meets with Tennessee Three

President Joe Biden says the situation at the border is "much better" than many expected this weekend. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in New York City, homeless military veterans were being kicked out of shelters in order to make room for incoming migrants this week.

Fox News's Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

