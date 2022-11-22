Hypothetical 2024 poll reveals who voters want as their 2024 GOP nominee and how many Dems want Biden to run

With focus shifting to the 2024 presidential election, more voters would prefer to see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis run instead of former President Trump, according to a Quinnipiac University poll conducted days after the former president announced his candidacy.

When asked who they would like to see win the 2024 GOP nomination in a hypothetical matchup between Trump and DeSantis, 43% said that they would like to see the Florida governor representing the party in 2024 while 29% would prefer Trump. Republican voters were evenly split (44% to 44%) between who they would like to see represent the party in the next election.

After former President Trump announced he will make a third bid for the presidency, 57% of adults in the poll said it was a bad move, while 34% support the former president's decision.

About 37% of all respondents would like to see DeSantis run for president in 2024, with 44% hoping he decides not to run. The poll found that, among Hispanic voters, 34% would like Trump be the GOP's nominee, and 29% would prefer DeSantis.

BIDEN WOULDN'T BE SUPPORTED BY HALF OF DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS AS 2024 NOMINEE: REPORT

According to the poll, only 25% of respondents would like to see President Biden seek another term in the White House, while a whopping 68% do not want him to run.

The poll also found that 51% of Democratic voters and 64% of Hispanics do not want the president to run in 2024. Only 36% of respondents approve of Biden's handling of the presidency.

"An underwhelming welcome back to the political battlefield for Donald Trump comes with a mixed message. ... Nearly 60% of Americans say they do not want to see him back in the Oval Office, but nearly half of Americans think it's likely," said Tim Malloy, Quinnipiac University's polling analyst.

TRUMP TAKES INCOMING FIRE FROM POTENTIAL GOP NOMINATION RIVALS AT FIRST MAJOR 2024 CATTLE CALL

"Too early to even suggest it's a preview of 2024, but some 700 days out, Trump, who has thrown his hat into the ring, and DeSantis, who is holding his cards close to his chest, are in a dead heat among Republicans."

The poll found that 37% of respondents have a favorable opinion of Trump, 33% have a favorable view of DeSantis and 28% view Vice President Kamala Harris in a positive light.

While inflation remains high, Biden received a 62% disapproval rating of his handling of the economy. The issue was of top concern to 35% of respondents, leading the poll as the most important issue to voters since April.

Among likely Republican voters, inflation was the most concerning issue to 54%, and 15% said immigration was the chief concern.

Climate change was one of the leading issues among likely Democratic voters at 16%. Gun violence was also of top concern to 16% of Democrats and inflation to 15%.

Inflation was the most important issue facing the country to 38% of independents with no other issues ranking in double digits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Quinnipiac University poll has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points and was conducted from Nov. 16-20.