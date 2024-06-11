Hunter Biden's ex-business associate dismisses gun trial charges: 'Distraction' from 'influence peddling'

FIRST ON FOX: A former business associate of Hunter Biden is speaking out after President Biden's son was found guilty of all charges on Tuesday in his federal gun trial in Wilmington, Delaware.

The ex-business associate said he "feels bad" for Hunter with these charges and that it’s such a "bonehead charge" and "clearly more political gamesmanship with DOJ."

"It’s also a distraction from the main event with their influence peddling," he continued on background in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"I am convinced that the entire Justice System is just an institution of people with agendas; not an institution of laws," he added.

Hunter Biden was found guilty of making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

"I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time," Hunter Biden said in a statement following the verdict.

Hunter Biden's trial this month lasted about six and a half days and included emotional testimony from members of his family, including daughter Naomi Biden, ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and sister-in-law turned girlfriend, Hallie Biden .

Prosecutors worked to prove that Hunter Biden lied on a federal firearm form, known as ATF Form 4473, in October 2018 when he ticked a box labeled "No" when asked if he is an unlawful user of a firearm or addicted to controlled substances. Hunter Biden purchased the gun from a store called StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in Wilmington.

Special Counsel David Weiss on Tuesday said that no-one is "above the law" and that "Hunter Biden should be no more accountable than any other citizen convicted of this same conduct" while speaking to the media Tuesday afternoon.

The ex-business associate's response echoes the Trump campaign, whose spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, highlighted his "real crimes."

"This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine," she said in a statement.

"Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit," she said.

Fox News' Emma Colton and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.