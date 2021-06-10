Huma Abedin to publish memoir featuring 'moving reckoning' of Weiner scandal, work with Hillary Clinton

Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin will publish a memoir about her time with the Clinton dynasty and the "moving reckoning" she experienced in the collapse of her marriage to disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner.

Abedin's "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds" will be released on Nov. 2, the book's publisher Scribner told The Associated Press on Thursday.

"'Both/And' grapples with family, legacy, identity, faith, marriage, and motherhood," Scribner announced. "It shares Huma Abedin’s personal accounts as a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton during Mrs. Clinton’s years as First Lady, U.S. Senator, a presidential candidate, Secretary of State, and Democratic Presidential Nominee, and a candid and moving reckoning of Ms. Abedin’s marriage to former Congressman Anthony Weiner."

"Writing this book gave me the opportunity to reflect on my own life — from the nurturing family I was privileged to be born into, to working for one of the most compelling leaders of our time," Abedin said in a statement about the memoir. "This journey has led me through exhilarating milestones and devastating setbacks. I have walked both with great pride and in overwhelming shame. It is a life I am — more than anything — enormously grateful for and a story I look forward to sharing."

Abedin, who now serves as Clinton's chief of staff, has worked alongside her since the 1990s when she served as a White House intern. She was a top adviser to the Democratic presidential nominee during the 2016 election.

Abedin's estranged husband was first embroiled in a sexting scandal in 2011, forcing his resignation from Congress. Weiner's attempt to revive his political career by running for mayor of New York City in 2013 fell apart after he was caught up in a second sexting scandal.

Abedin appeared as a supportive wife that year as he admitted to sending explicit messages, but the pair would separate in 2016 after Weiner was accused of sending more explicit texts to a teenage girl. The following year, Weiner pleaded guilty to sending sexual materials to a minor and was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

In 2018, Abedin and Weiner announced they were going to settle their divorce out of court. They are now finalizing their separation, according to the publisher.

Abedin reportedly burst into tears after learning Clinton’s emails were again under FBI scrutiny just days before the 2016 election because of emails discovered on Weiner’s laptop. The FBI decided not to pursue criminal charges against Clinton, but she has blamed then-FBI director James Comey's re-examination of her emails for her loss to Donald Trump.