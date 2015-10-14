Hugh Hewitt to return to GOP debates

!--StartFragment-->

Conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt will return as a guest panelist for two upcoming Republican presidential debates, bringing with him his knowledge of United States foreign policy and world events.

Hewitt will join with CNN debate moderators on Dec. 15 in Las Vegas, and again on March 10 in Florida.

"I am excited by the opportunity to continue to help shape the conversation about which of the candidates ought to be the GOP nominee in 2016," the radio host said in a statement Wednesday.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com