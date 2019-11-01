Expand / Collapse search
Elizabeth Warren
Published

How big is $52 trillion? Putting Warren’s 'Medicare-for-all' plan in perspective

Fox News
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s campaign released its long-awaited plan Friday for funding "Medicare-for-all" -- a proposal the campaign estimates would clock in at nearly $52 trillion over the next decade.

Fox News first published details of Warren’s funding plan, which includes a host of new tax increases while claiming the middle class would not face any additional tax burden. The Warren campaign says the plan would include a projected $20.5 trillion in new federal spending, with the rest of the price tag representing existing costs. Already, the Massachusetts senator is facing bipartisan skepticism over the math and the claims that the middle class will be spared.

In case $52 trillion is hard to wrap your head around, here are some stats to help put the figure in perspective.

 

  • Combined net worth of the world's 2,153 billionaires: $8.7 trillion

 

 

  • Total value of the U.S. stock market: $32.3 trillion

 

 

  • Total spending on health care in the United States from 1960 to 2017: $59.6 trillion

 

  • How much revenue (taxes) the U.S. government has received in its history: $76.7 trillion

 

 

  • How much the U.S. government has spent in its history: $91.7 trillion

 