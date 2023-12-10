Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Houston's mayor-elect takes parting shot at Sheila Jackson Lee: 'We don't bully people'

Jackson Lee berated staff and told supporters to vote on wrong day during Houston campaign

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Vivek Ramaswamy: There is a double standard based on identity politics Video

Vivek Ramaswamy: There is a double standard based on identity politics

2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joins Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss the pharmaceutical industry and its special shield against vaccine liabilities.

Texas State Sen. and Houston Mayor-elect John Whitmire took a parting shot at Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas after winning Houston's mayoral runoff over the congresswoman in a landslide.

"People want to go to work for me because we respect people. We don't bully people," Whitmire said during his victory speech Saturday, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle. "My family taught me to treat people the way you want to be treated, and that works wherever you are, regardless of what community you're visiting with. Treat these individuals like you want to be treated." 

Whitmire, also a Democrat, appeared to be referring to Jackson Lee's controversial tirade last month, where she was caught on audio berating her staffers with profane language amid the heated race.

REP. JACKSON LEE IS GETTING BACKLASH FOR ANGRY RECORDING BECAUSE OF HER RACE, GENDER: SUPPORTERS

Election-2023-Houston-Mayor

Houston mayoral candidates state Sen. John Whitmire and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee speak at a mayoral forum on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

"When I called Jerome, he only sits up there like a fat [expletive], just talking about what the [expletive] he doesn’t know. Both of y’all are [expletive]-ups… This is the worst [expletive] that I could’ve ever had put together. Two [expletive] big [expletive] children. [Expletive] idiots. Serve no [expletive] purpose," Jackson lee said in an angry voice in one part of the recording.

Jackson Lee was also at the center of ridicule for a gaffe earlier this month in which she encouraged her supporters to vote on the wrong day, urging voters to cast their ballots by Dec. 7, two days before the actual date of the runoff election.

Whitmire ended up winning the election Saturday in a landslide, garnering 65% of the vote compared to Jackson Lee's 34%.

Sheila Jackson Lee discusses fentanyl crisis

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (Fox News Digital/Jon Michael Raasch)

HOUSTON MAYORAL CANDIDATE SHEILA JACKSON LEE TELLS SUPPORTERS TO VOTE ON WRONG DATE

"Great cities solve their problems," Whitemire said after the victory. "We will face challenges, but I see that as an opportunity, and I need you to join hands with me. We'll, meet our challenges, and it'll be an opportunity to show the nation what the city of Houston could do." 

Jackson Lee also addressed supporters after the defeat, conceding the race while vowing to work with Whitmire to "make Houston better."

Sheila Jackson Lee

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

"I've had a great opportunity to serve this city, and yes, I was there during every disaster bringing federal dollars here," she said. " I never ran away from the fight to make Houston better. Even though the outcome was not the way we would have wanted. The best thing for us to do is to shore up and stand up and be committed to Houston moving forward. That's what I will do." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson Lee's campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

More from Politics