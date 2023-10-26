So the House took three weeks to elect a Speaker... just so members could try to punish or expel each other

Perhaps it was better without a Speaker.

With no Speaker, the House floor was closed.



Now that the House elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), there was an absolute PARADE on the House floor today of lawmakers demanding that the body either expel or sanction their fellow colleagues.

If you’re scoring at home.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) over her support of the massive anti-Israel rally on Capitol Hill last week which resulted in more than 300 arrests.

That measure comes up next week.



Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) still wants to expel Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) – especially after he pleaded guilty to pulling a false fire alarm on Capitol Hill in late September.

New York Republicans introduced a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.). The House must tangle with that resolution. Some Republicans want Santos gone. Yet other Republicans may move to table or kill the resolution.



Expelling Santos would shave the GOP’s already narrow majority. This is going to be a challenge for Johnson to finesse this.

Finally, Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) has introduced a resolution to censure Greene. The House must also tackle that resolution next week.



In short, the House is TRULY back in form now that it has a new Speaker and is "open for business."