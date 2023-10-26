Expand / Collapse search
So the House took three weeks to elect a Speaker... just so members could try to punish or expel each other

Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson was elected Speaker of the House Wednesday 220-209

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
Perhaps it was better without a Speaker.

With no Speaker, the House floor was closed.

Now that the House elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), there was an absolute PARADE on the House floor today of lawmakers demanding that the body either expel or sanction their fellow colleagues.

If you’re scoring at home.

Mike Johnson, other Republicans

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 24: House Speaker nominee Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) speaks beside fellow members after being nominated for House Speaker, inside the Longworth House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.  (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) over her support of the massive anti-Israel rally on Capitol Hill last week which resulted in more than 300 arrests.

That measure comes up next week.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) still wants to expel Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) – especially after he pleaded guilty to pulling a false fire alarm on Capitol Hill in late September.

Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

 Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., left, talks with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, during an expert witness forum held by Republican members of the House Select Committee on Coronavirus in Washington on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

New York Republicans introduced a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.). The House must tangle with that resolution. Some Republicans want Santos gone. Yet other Republicans may move to table or kill the resolution.

Expelling Santos would shave the GOP’s already narrow majority. This is going to be a challenge for Johnson to finesse this.

Republican New York Rep. George Santos

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) becomes emotional as he talks about the situation in Israel during a break in a House Republican caucus meeting at the Longworth House Office Building on October 13, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Finally, Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) has introduced a resolution to censure Greene. The House must also tackle that resolution next week.

In short, the House is TRULY back in form now that it has a new Speaker and is "open for business."

