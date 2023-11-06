Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House Republicans push to defund Kamala Harris’ office, IRS in key spending bill

Other amendments propose cutting funding to DEI offices

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
House passes $14B+ stand-alone Israel aid package Video

House passes $14B+ stand-alone Israel aid package

FOX News congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie has the latest in the House GOP passing an Israel aid bill offset by IRS funding cuts on 'Special Report.'

House Republicans are clamoring to defund a wide array of Biden administration offices, attaching several amendments to do just that to a government funding bill set to be considered this week. 

The House is expected to take up the Financial Services and General Government fiscal year 2024 appropriations, which lays out funding for the Treasury and executive office of the president, among other sections. 

And for the House GOP majority, it’s also a vehicle to force the Biden administration’s hand on key progressive policy points.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS' SPENDING BILL COULD DERAIL OVER TRAIN CONCERNS

Vice President Kamala Harris

Funding for Vice President Kamala Harris' office is targeted in a House GOP amendment submitted for the financial services spending bill. ( MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

An amendment submitted by Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., is aimed at halting funds toward Vice President Kamala Harris’ office. 

Multiple amendments that were offered targeted funding toward the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, while another by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., proposed reducing Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Daniel Werfel’s salary to $1. 

SPEAKER JOHNSON DRAWS BATTLE LINES AHEAD OF GOVERNMENT SPENDING SHOWDOWN

Two Offices of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (ODEIA) within the Biden administration are the subject of cost-cutting GOP proposals. An amendment proposed by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., specified defunding the Treasury’s ODEIA, and a similar amendment by Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., hit the Office of Personnel Management.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks about the tate of the International Financial System in June.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is pictured here. The spending bill deals with the Treasury and the executive office of the president. (Getty Images)

An amendment submitted by freshman Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., would stop funding to the Treasury’s Climate Hub, an office responsible for helping the department form and coordinate its strategy around climate change. 

House Republicans have pledged to pass 12 individual spending bills, each targeting a narrow part of the federal government, to fund U.S. priorities in fiscal year 2024. 

GOP REBELS' FAITH IN SPEAKER JOHNSON ON SPENDING FIGHT COULD AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

The previous fiscal year ended on Sept. 30. Unable to strike a deal in time, Congress passed a short-term funding extension ending on Nov. 17. 

Mike Johnson, other Republicans

House Republicans have pledged to pass 12 individual spending bills to fund the government in the next fiscal year. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

But while many GOP lawmakers see the spending bills as an opportunity to further conservative policy goals, many of those same initiatives have been dubbed non-starters in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The White House has issued veto threats for several of the House GOP’s spending bills already.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

