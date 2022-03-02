House passes resolution in support of Ukraine amid 'full-scale' Russian invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a resolution to stand by the people of Ukraine.

The resolution condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's "unprovoked renewed full-scale invasion against Ukraine" and says the United States "stands steadfastly, staunchly, proudly, and fervently behind the Ukrainian people in their fight against the authoritarian Putin regime."

The vote was 426-3 Wednesday afternoon.

"Vladimir Putin has invaded a sovereign nation and terrorized its civilians," GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said after the vote. "His aggression will not stop with Ukraine. The gravity of this moment calls for Congress to speak with one voice. Today, the House voted overwhelmingly to support stronger sanctions against Russia, immediate and more military aid to Ukraine, and energy independence for America."

The resolution demands an immediate cease-fire and the full withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine and affirms support for ongoing humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine.

Indiana GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Ukraine native, gave an impassioned speech on the House floor ahead of the vote in support of the people of Ukraine.

Spartz said the Russians are killing "their fellow Orthodox Christians and eastern Slavs." But she saluted Congress on the Ukraine issues.

"When times are tough, this institution, we can get together and stand together and also lead the world," Spartz said.

The three no votes were Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Matt Rosendale of Montana and Paul Gosar of Arizona.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.