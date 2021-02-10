Democrats play previously unreleased Capitol Police communications from Jan. 6 riot

House impeachment managers released never-before-publicized audio of Capitol Police communications from the Jan.6 riot, as they presented their case during the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Democratic Delegate Stacy Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands included the recording during an audio-visual presentation of the events of that day.

VIDEO OF CAPITOL RIOT SHOWN AT TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL 'LITERALLY TOOK MY BREATH AWAY': MEGHAN MCCAIN

"What you are about to hear has never been made public before," Plaskett said before playing the audio.

"Multiple Capitol injuries! Multiple Capitol injuries," an officer could be heard yelling. Someone from police dispatch then gives notice that Trump's speech had ended, and another says that "about 50" people were "charging up the hill on the west front just north of the stairs" and "approaching the wall now."

An officer is then heard announcing that protesters were "starting to dismantle the reviewing stand" and "throwing metal poles at us." An officer is also heard yelling that there are "multiple law enforcement injuries." The officer later is heard saying that there was an explosion and that rioters had some sort of explosive materials.

DEL. PLASKETT SAYS JAN. 6 RALLY DIDN'T HAVE PERMIT TO MARCH TO THE CAPITOL UNTIL TRUMP STEPPED IN

Plaskett also showed silent video footage from inside the Capitol building that she said had never been shown to the public before. The footage featured rioters smashing through windows and entering the building.

Plaskett's presentation included an image of a model of the Capitol, with a red dot meant to show where the rioters were as they stormed the building. She said when she first saw the model it reminded her of when she was a staffer on Capitol Hill on Sept. 11, 2001.

Plaskett recalled the passengers on United Airlines flight 93 who fought back against the hijackers, who are believed to have been attempting to fly the plane into the Capitol building.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Those Americans sacrificed their lives for love of country, for honor, duty, all the things that America means. The Capitol stands because of people like that," Plaskett said.

Plaskett contrasted those Americans with "these insurgents ... incited by our own president of the United States, attacking this Capitol to stop the certification of a presidential election, our democracy, our republic."