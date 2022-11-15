Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House of Representatives
Published

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn plans to stay in Democratic leadership

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to announce her intention to maintain the top position in party leadership

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf , Caroline McKee | Fox News
close
Clyburn refuses to say whether he thinks Biden should run for president in 2024 Video

Clyburn refuses to say whether he thinks Biden should run for president in 2024

House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn stopped short of commenting when asked by CBS News whether he thinks President Biden should seek re-election in 2024.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said he "plans to stay in leadership" for House Democrats but has "no idea" what his position will be in 2023.

Clyburn’s comments to Fox News Digital come as Democrats debate a potential leadership change as a minority in the House of Representatives. Leadership elections set for Nov. 30 will decide who leads the party in the House next year.

Clyburn was House majority whip from 2007 to 2011, and was assistant Democratic leader from 2011 to 2019 before taking on the job again.

MCCARTHY WINS GOP NOMINATION FOR HOUSE SPEAKER

Rep. Jim Clyburn says he plans on staying in the House Democratic leadership, but not as minority leader.

Rep. Jim Clyburn says he plans on staying in the House Democratic leadership, but not as minority leader. (Reuters/Leah Millis)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has yet to announce her intention to maintain the top position in party leadership, but said her colleagues have encouraged her to do so.

Clyburn added that he does not intend to compete for House minority leader, which will be the top slot for Democrats next year.

"No, it won’t be for that," he told Fox News Digital.

BALANCE OF POWER: WHERE DO THE UNCALLED HOUSE RACES STAND AS GOP NEARS MAJORITY?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (CBS News/Screenshot)

Clyburn and Pelosi are both 82. Pelosi first became House speaker in 2007, and was elected speaker again in 2019 after an eight-year run of Republican majorities in the House.

REP. ANDY BIGGS LIKELY TO CHALLENGE REPUBLICAN LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY FOR NOMINATION TO BE HOUSE SPEAKER

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected to become House speaker in 2023.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is expected to become House speaker in 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Several House races have yet to be officially called, but Republicans are expected to take a slight majority. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was voted by his Republican colleagues to keep the top position in his party, but 31 votes went to his challenger, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics