House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn plans to stay in Democratic leadership

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said he "plans to stay in leadership" for House Democrats but has "no idea" what his position will be in 2023.

Clyburn’s comments to Fox News Digital come as Democrats debate a potential leadership change as a minority in the House of Representatives. Leadership elections set for Nov. 30 will decide who leads the party in the House next year.

Clyburn was House majority whip from 2007 to 2011, and was assistant Democratic leader from 2011 to 2019 before taking on the job again.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has yet to announce her intention to maintain the top position in party leadership, but said her colleagues have encouraged her to do so.

Clyburn added that he does not intend to compete for House minority leader, which will be the top slot for Democrats next year.

"No, it won’t be for that," he told Fox News Digital.

Clyburn and Pelosi are both 82. Pelosi first became House speaker in 2007, and was elected speaker again in 2019 after an eight-year run of Republican majorities in the House.

Several House races have yet to be officially called, but Republicans are expected to take a slight majority. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was voted by his Republican colleagues to keep the top position in his party, but 31 votes went to his challenger, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.