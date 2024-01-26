HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
House lawmakers to shine light on how AI can make Congress ‘more efficient’
Chairman Steil says hearing Tuesday will address 'great benefits' and 'risks' of utilizing artificial intelligence
Published
Heritage Foundation tech policy director Kara Frederick joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to discuss pornographic AI photos of Taylor Swift sparking conversations about deepfake regulation.
Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.
Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com