Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jim Jordan
Published

House Judiciary Committee subpoenas FTC for Twitter investigation documents

Chairman Jim Jordan says FTC 'harassed' Twitter following Elon Musk acquisition

By Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
close
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan over Trump indictment Video

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan over Trump indictment

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the lawsuit and professional athletes opposing a bill introduced to protect fairness in women's sports. 

The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan for documents related to the agency’s recent actions against Twitter.

The subpoena comes after more than a month of unsuccessful efforts by the committee to get information from the FTC on its close scrutiny of Twitter after it was bought by Elon Musk.

On March 7, the full committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released a report revealing how the FTC "harassed Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition, demanding, among other things, the identities of the journalists with whom it was engaging and all communications relating to Mr. Musk."

On March 10, Committee ask the FTC send "relevant documents and information about the FTC’s recent actions against Twitter."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. 

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.  (Getty)

In a letter sent to FTC on Wednesday, Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., told Khan that thus far the FTC's voluntary compliance has been woefully insufficient."

Accordingly, he said, the Committee is issuing a subpoena "to compel the production of documents necessary to inform our oversight."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

More from Politics