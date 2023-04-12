House Judiciary Committee subpoenas FTC for Twitter investigation documents

The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan for documents related to the agency’s recent actions against Twitter.

The subpoena comes after more than a month of unsuccessful efforts by the committee to get information from the FTC on its close scrutiny of Twitter after it was bought by Elon Musk.

On March 7, the full committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released a report revealing how the FTC "harassed Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition, demanding, among other things, the identities of the journalists with whom it was engaging and all communications relating to Mr. Musk."

On March 10, Committee ask the FTC send "relevant documents and information about the FTC’s recent actions against Twitter."

In a letter sent to FTC on Wednesday, Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., told Khan that thus far the FTC's voluntary compliance has been woefully insufficient."

Accordingly, he said, the Committee is issuing a subpoena "to compel the production of documents necessary to inform our oversight."

