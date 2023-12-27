House Democrat hit with ethics probe over alleged campaign finance violations

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., for alleged campaign finance violations tied to her 2022 elections.

Cherfilus-McCormick, a former health care CEO, won a special election in January 2022 to fill the seat of the late Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., in Florida’s heavily Democrat 20th Congressional District. She went on to win the regular election that November.

The committee said Wednesday that it had voted unanimously to establish an investigative subcommittee to determine whether Cherfilus-McCormick violated campaign finance laws during either of her 2022 elections.

The subcommittee will also probe allegations that the congresswoman "failed to properly disclose required information on statements required to be filed with the House; and/or accepted voluntary services for official work from an individual not employed in her congressional office."

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., will chair the subcommittee, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., will serve as the ranking member.

Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., and Troy Carter, D-La., will also serve on the subcommittee.

"The Committee has determined to take this action following receipt of a referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics regarding this matter," the committee said. "The Committee notes that the mere fact of establishing an Investigative Subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cherfilus-McCormick's office told Fox News Digital that the congresswoman is taking the investigation seriously.

"As the Ethics Committee said in its statement, the mere fact of establishing an investigative subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation occurred," her office said in a statement. "Regardless, the Congresswoman takes these matters seriously and is working to resolve them."