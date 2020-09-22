Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
House approves spending bill in effort to avoid government shutdown during pandemic

The House voted 359-57 to approve the stop-gap measure

Andrew O'Reilly
By Andrew O'Reilly, Chad Pergram | Fox News

The House easily passed a temporary government-wide funding bill Tuesday evening in a bipartisan effort to keep the government funded through the beginning of December.

The House voted 359-57 to approve the stop-gap measure that will keep the government open through December 11. 56 Republicans and Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich. voted against the measure, while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., voted present.

The bill now goes on to the Senate where it is expected to pass easily.

