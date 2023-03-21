Home of Elizabeth Warren's son heavily damaged by fire

A home owned by the son of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been severely damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.

The blaze erupted in Medford around 1 a.m. local time at a residence purchased by Alexander Warren for $1.35 million in April 2021, WFXT reported, citing property records and the Medford Fire Department.

"I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son’s house," the Democratic senator said in a statement. "I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family."

The home reportedly was undergoing renovations for about a year and was vacant.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Firefighters who managed to put out the raging blaze told WFXT they had water pressure issues as the home is on top of a hill.

"Up here on the hill, every foot of elevation you draw pressure losses," Medford Fire Chief John Freedman said. "They’re flowing a lot of water and that puts strain on the systems."

A Massachusetts State Police K-9 team later was spotted sniffing around what remained of the charred structure, which appears to be a total loss, according to WFXT.

No firefighters were reported injured.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Sen. Warren's office and the Massachusetts State Police for further comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.