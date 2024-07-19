The Hitchhiker's Guide to next week's blockbuster week in Congress

I started to write this essay about the pending blockbuster week on Capitol Hill. The week has been a little zany. I got distracted. I had to go back and find the proper Word document to continue.

I searched for "blockbuster."

But it was mildly amusing when an essay popped up from February 27 of this year about another "blockbuster" week on Capitol Hill.

That week was a banger.

Hunter Biden was to testify. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would tell Congressional committees why he didn’t share his medical incapacitation with his superiors. And a partial government shutdown loomed.

Those issues seem so quaint these days on Capitol Hill. Almost antiquated.

Yes, that was a blockbuster week back in late February/early March.

But in the annals of blockbusterdom, this one may surpass the others.

It will be a monster.

Congress was out of session this week for the Republican convention. But lawmakers return Monday.

Five major stories will dominate Capitol Hill, plus sub-plots.

Here’s what to look for:

The Trump Assassination Attempt Investigation:

Monday:

This will mark the first time lawmakers have returned to the Capitol since the shooting. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., likely announces the structure and names members to his task force to investigate the incident in Pennsylvania.

USSS Director Kimberly Cheatle appears before the House Oversight Committee at 10 am et on Monday. That will be one of the most anticipated hearings in Congress of the past decade. The panel issued a subpoena to compel her to testify. Cheatle confirmed she would attend. There was fear she might ghost the committee.

Members of Congress may not be impressed with Cheatle. But just the fact that she is coming could go a long way to quash conspiracy theories about the attack.

Most lawmakers won’t return to Washington until the mid to late afternoon on Monday. But that’s when they’ll react to the shooting and consequences for the Secret Service.

Tuesday:

The House Homeland Security Committee wants Cheatle for a hearing that morning. She has not confirmed her attendance yet for that session. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., invited FBI Director Christopher Wray and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for the same hearing. Green tells me he is okay with their deputies appearing. However, Green definitely wants Cheatle. Green has invited local police and other state officials from Pennsylvania to testify at the second part of this Tuesday hearing.

The Senate is out until Tuesday afternoon. So commentary from many senators may not come until Tuesday night.

Wednesday:

FBI Director Christopher Wray is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. That hearing was on the books before the assassination attempt.

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., signaled he’d like to have a hearing on the incident before the August recess.

Fox is also told there could be hearings during the August recess.

Netanyahu Speaks to Joint Meeting of Congress:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a Joint Meeting of Congress Wednesday. All four bicameral, bipartisan Congressional leaders invited Netanyahu – although it’s clear that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., aren’t pleased with Netanyahu. Schumer even took heat a few months ago for denouncing Netanyahu and suggesting he call new elections soon.

Protests will dominate Capitol Hill. Some anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian lawmakers and aides may even participate. There were security concerns before last weekend’s shooting. Now those worries are amplified. Watch to see how many Democrats boycott this speech. It’s also worth listening to what Schumer and Jeffries say afterwards.

And note it is a "Joint Meeting." Not a "Joint Session."

Democrats in Disarray Over Biden:

The question about President Biden’s future is gurgling to a head now. There’s a distinct possibility that the President may bow out. A flood of Democrats are now demanding President Biden step aside. Watch the moves of Schumer, Jeffries and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Pelosi has been close to the situation – especially speaking with the gigantic California delegation. This trio could contour what – or who – comes next.

This drama has boiled since Mr. Biden’s disastrous debate in late June. Pay particular attention to the House Democratic leadership press conference on Tuesday. Jeffries will hold his weekly press conference on Wednesday or Thursday. Schumer will speak after the weekly Democratic Caucus lunch on Wednesday.

Will Menendez Resign? Or Will There Be An Effort to Expel Him:

Don’t expect a vote to expel Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., this week after his conviction. However, we could get a report from the Senate Ethics Committee. That could set in motion a plan to expel Menendez in the coming weeks. Reporters will be on the lookout for Menendez – if he comes to the Capitol. That’s to say nothing of posing questions to his son, Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J. Also, expect queries about Menendez for Schumer at his weekly press conference on Wednesday. Schumer has not called for the expulsion of Menendez. Only that he step down.

The Senate has not expelled a member since 1862. It takes a two-thirds vote to expel a senator. If Menendez refuses to budge, the senate could begin expulsion proceedings against the New Jersey Democrat once the ethics report is complete.

What will Menendez do? It’s unclear. He predicated his entire defense on the idea that he was just doing Senate and constituent business. Not taking bribes.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), GOP Vice Presidential Nominee:

It is unclear if Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, will come to Capitol Hill in the coming days for votes and hearings. Previous presidential and vice presidential nominees have parachuted back to Capitol Hill here from the trail or when there are important votes and debates. Vice President Harris – then a senator from California – came back to the Capitol during the pandemic in the fall of 2020 as the Senate conducted confirmation hearings for Supreme court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Also, Vance has experienced one of the more meteoric rises ever in American politics. Faster than former President Obama. Vance has only been a senator for a year-and-a-half and never held any office before. Look for senators from both parties to offer their commentary on Vance throughout the week.

The Wild Card:

Anything can happen in this environment. A monumental political scandal may emerge. God forbid, there could be another security incident.

One source told Fox that if President Biden bows out and the party drafts Harris, Democrats should look at Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, as their Vice Presidential pick. Brown pondered running for President in 2020. Brown stepping aside might cost Democrats a winnable Senate seat. But Fox was told some in the party like how Brown could match up with Vance.

This is just what to look for next week.

Brace yourself for the week after that.