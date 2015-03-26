Hillary Clinton Tries to Pay Down Debt by Raffling Off Day With Her Husband

Hillary Clinton is so eager to pay off her campaign debt, she's resorted to selling her husband -- for a day, anyway.

The secretary of state's long-gone presidential campaign still is trying to pay off a steep debt and has launched a new fundraising pitch urging donors to give money and compete for the chance to win one of three "exclusive prizes."

The most exclusive prize? A day of "adventure" in the Big Apple with former President Bill Clinton.

"A truly once in a lifetime chance: you and a guest will spend a day with President Clinton and a weekend of fun filled adventure in New York," the online promo says.

The other prizes are nothing to sneeze at either. One lucky winner and a guest with attend the "American Idol" season finale. The other gets a flight to Washington, D.C., for a weekend in the nation's capital, complete with a lunch with Democratic strategists and Clinton loyalists James Carville and Paul Begala.

Carville sent out an accompanying e-mail to supporters Thursday promoting the contest.

"I knew it was going to take an extraordinary effort to help pay off Hillary Clinton's campaign debt. But now, I think we can do it and have some fun at the same time!" the e-mail says. "Enter today to win one of three truly once in a lifetime opportunities and you will also be doing something great to help finish off Hillary's debt."

Anyone who donates money will be entered to win one of the three prizes, according to the rules. Requested donation amounts range from $5 to $2,300, which is the individual contribution limit.

Clinton ended her presidential campaign in June with a debt of more than $20 million, but as of the Dec. 31 financial report deadline, the debt still was $5.9 million. An updated figure was not available, but the campaign is filing a finance report again next week.

President Obama urged his finance team last year, when he was still a candidate, to help pay down Clinton's debt by encouraging donors to give. A representative for Clinton, though, could not provide updated information Friday on how successful that effort was.