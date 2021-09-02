Expand / Collapse search
THE CLINTONS
Published

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton spotted in the Hamptons ahead of 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' premiere

The FX mini-series based on the sex scandal that occurred between former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky in the '90s

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
The Clinton family has been spotted out in the Hamptons. 

Chelsea Clinton, 41, and Hillary Clinton, 73, were both seen out and about Sunday. Chelsea was spotted on a brisk walk while Hillary was joined for lunch by her longtime aide Huma Abedin. 

Chelsea wore a white T-shirt and blue biker shorts. The children's book author accessorized the outfit with a baseball cap.

Chelsea spent the walk dealing with something on her cellphone.

MONICA LEWINSKY ADVOCATED FOR ‘AMERICAN CRIME STORY: IMPEACHMENT’ TO INCLUDE A THONG-FLASHING SCENE

Chelsea, Hillary and Bill Clinton have been spending time in the Hamptons ahead of the release of the FX mini-series, "American Crime Story: Impeachment," which focuses on Bill's affair with Monica Lewinsky.

The series is reportedly based on Jeffrey Toobin's book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President."

Lewinsky was also a producer on the show. Feldstein told Entertainment Weekly the anti-bullying activist was consulted on "every word" and "every script page."

The show is set to premiere Sept. 7.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

