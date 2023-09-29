Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Government Shutdown

Here are the 21 House Republicans who voted no on McCarthy's stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown

A government shutdown could begin Sunday night

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Kelly Phares Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Time running out to avoid government shutdown Video

Time running out to avoid government shutdown

 FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the spending bill fight on 'Your World.'

The House of Representatives failed to pass a stopgap funding bill which could have averted a government shutdown, with 21 Republican members of Congress voting against the bill.

While a procedural vote to advance the bill passed, final passage failed by a 198-232 vote, with 21 Republicans voting against the bill.

Funding for the government expires at midnight on Sunday, and without a deal agreed to by the House and Senate, all federal functions considered "nonessential" will temporarily be placed on hold. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠The bill voted down by lawmakers, the "Continuing Appropriations and Border Security Enhancement Act, 2024," if agreed upon by the Senate, would have given lawmakers more time to gather support for 12 individual spending bills.

GOP REBELS, DEMS SINK HOUSE STOPGAP FUNDING BILL LESS THAN 48 HOURS BEFORE LIKELY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Here are the 21 GOP members of Congress who voted no to the stopgap funding bill:

  • Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.
  • Rep. Dan Bishop, R- N.C.
  • Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
  • Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.
  • Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.
  • Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo.
  • Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas.
  • Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the U.S. Capitol

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, speaks to members of the media at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Image)

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
  • Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

HOUSE LAWMAKERS MOVE TO PROTECT MILITARY PAY FROM LOOMING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Marjorie Taylor Greene during Biden State of the Union address

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address on March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool, File)

  • Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas.
  • Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.
  • Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill.
Nancy Mace surrounded by Capitol Hill reporters

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 14: Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol to discus an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden on Thursday, September 14, 2023.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

  • Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla.
  • Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.V.
  • Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala.
  • Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas.
  • Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.
  • Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.
  • Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas.
Rep. Matt Rosendale seen outside the Capitol building speaking in a suit

Rep. Matt Rosendale (Bill Clark)

Fox News Digital reached out to every individual who voted no on the "Continuing Appropriations and Border Security Enhancement Act, 2024."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Burlison said: "Regular Order has become irregular in the House. For decades, the House has been derelict in duty. Failing to pass appropriations bills and instead opting to kick the can down the road. I refuse to play that game. Continuing Resolutions with long lead times allows the House to shirk responsibility until it becomes politically toxic to do anything but pass massive spending bills written by leadership no one has time to read. Promises made, must be promises kept. I will not stand by and watch my country decompose." 

Miller, also in a statement to Fox News Digital, said, "I voted no on the ‘CR’ continuing resolution because I will not be part of the process to kick government funding down the road until the holidays, when Senate and House 'insiders' will agree to ram through some massive omnibus with Ukraine funding behind closed doors. I have directed the clerk to withhold my pay and I will vote on appropriations bills all day, every day, until we keep the promises that we made to hold Joe Biden and the DC Swamp accountable through our ‘power of the purse.’" 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nehls told Fox News Digital, "When House Republicans took the gavel in January, we made a promise to the American people to pass 12 individual appropriation bills to avoid a Continuing Resolution in the first place," said Nehls. "While this bill makes significant spending cuts and enhances border security, it allows illegal aliens to remain in our communities and continue to wreak havoc across the country. I remain committed to fighting against out-of-control, reckless spending. I refuse to adhere to the traditions of the Swamp. I remain committed to restoring fiscal sanity in Washington, D.C., and fight to always put America FIRST."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics