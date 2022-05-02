Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homeland Security
Published

Hawley says Americans are not 'confused' about disinfo board, it's about 'censorship'

Critics such as Hawley have expressed concerns over the board's potential to regulate free speech

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., took aim at the Department of Homeland Security's newly created "disinformation board," calling on it to be dissolved.

"There’s no 'confusion' over the Biden Disinformation Board," Hawley said on Twitter Monday. "Everyone understands exactly what it is - a censorship committee to punish free speech. Dissolve it now."

 Sen. Josh Hawley

 Sen. Josh Hawley (Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

REPUBLICANS ACCUSE MAYORKAS OF DISCREDITING 'LEGITIMATE CRITICISM' WITH 'DISINFORMATION' BOARD, DEMAND INFO

Hawley's comments come in response to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who told "Fox News Sunday" that the Biden administration ""could have done a better job in communicating" the intent of the board.

While critics such as Hawley have expressed concerns over the board's potential to regulate free speech, Mayorkas insisted it was created to combat "disinformation that presents a security threat to the homeland."

"Disinformation from Russia, from China, from Iran, from the cartels," Mayorkas said.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

"This is a working group that takes best practices to make sure that, in addressing disinformation that presents a threat to the homeland, our work does not infringe on free speech, does not infringe on civil rights, civil liberties," he continued. "It's not about speech, it's about the connectivity to violence. That is what we need to address. You know, an individual has the free speech right to spew anti-Semitic rhetoric. What they don't have the right to do is take hostages in a synagogue, and that's where we get involved."

But during testimony last week when he announced the creation of the Disinformation Governance Board, Mayorkas said the board was created to combat online disinformation.

"The goal is to bring the resources of [DHS] together to address this threat," Mayorkas said, specifically pointing to threats to the 2022 midterm elections.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Sen. Tom Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton (Patrick Semansky)

Hawley is not the only lawmaker to express similar concerns about the board, with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., likening it to George Orwell's famed Ministry of Truth from 1984.

"The Federal Government has no business creating a Ministry of Truth," Cotton said last week. "The Department of Homeland Security's 'Disinformation Board' is unconstitutional and unamerican, and I'll be introducing a bill to defund it."

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

More from Politics