Hawaii verifies Obama's birth records to Arizona

The state of Hawaii has verified President Barack Obama's birth records to Arizona's elections chief after a nearly three-month back and forth that Arizona officials said could have ended without the incumbent's name on its November ballot.

Joshua Wisch, special assistant to Hawaii Attorney General David Louie, told The Associated Press late Tuesday that the matter is resolved after Hawaii gave Arizona the verification it was looking for.

Hawaii -- which has vouched for Obama's birth in the state several times -- didn't bow to the request easily. The Aloha State told Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett to prove he needed the records as part of normal business.

Wisch says Hawaii got what it needed.

It's not immediately clear whether the information will satisfy Bennett. A spokesman says he received the verification and will comment Wednesday.