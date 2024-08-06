Harris was ‘reluctant’ to choose Shapiro because of his ‘Jewish heritage,’ Speaker Johnson says: report

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who said Tuesday that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro would have been a "stronger choice" for Vice President Harris’ vice presidential pick, said he thinks she was "reluctant" to pick the 51-year-old as her running mate because of his "Jewish heritage."

"I think that clearly was a major factor, is that she was reluctant to put a vice presidential nominee on the ticket with Jewish heritage because they’re having a split in the Democratic Party," Johnson told The Hill on Tuesday. "They have a pro-Palestinian, in some cases pro-Hamas, wing of the Democratic Party.

"Sadly for Josh Shapiro, because of his heritage, I think that is the reason he was overlooked."

Shapiro had frequently been mentioned as one of about a half-dozen candidates Harris was considering to join her ticket, but on Tuesday she announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

The two held their first rally together in Philadelphia Tuesday and were introduced by Shapiro.

Johnson said he didn’t want to call the decision antisemitic "because I don’t — I just know that that was a major factor. I think it was transparently a major factor. And I think they made a political decision that is sad, and I think they’ll regret it."

Shapiro had faced attacks by progressives over his stance on the war in Gaza and noticeably had higher unfavorable ratings among Gen Z voters in a new NPR/PBS News/Marist Poll out this week. His ratings were 25% unfavorable compared to Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Walz, who had 10% and 13% unfavorable ratings, respectively.

But while Shapiro has been pro-Israel during its war with Hamas, he has also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at one point calling him "one of the worst leaders of all time."

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., pointed out the "hypocrisy" of anti-Israel protesters on Tuesday who demonstrated against the Biden administration's policy on Israel, but who would vote for Harris as long as she didn't pick Shapiro.

"The Anti-Israel activists who have been falsely accusing the Biden-Harris sdministration of funding "genocide" are suddenly fine with Vice President Harris, as long as she declines to choose Governor Shapiro as a running mate," Torres posted on X.

"Never mind that the pro-Israel views of Governor Shapiro are indistinguishable from those of VP Harris. These hypocrites are full of s--- and their antisemitic dog whistling should be given no veto power over the selection of a presidential running mate."

Johnson's office, Shapiro's office and the Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.