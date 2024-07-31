Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Harris will rally with high-stakes running mate pick in Philadelphia next week

Vice President Kamala Harris to kick off multistate battleground tour next week

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
The liberal mainstream media is trying to 'rewrite' Kamala Harris' record: Caroline Sunshine Video

The liberal mainstream media is trying to 'rewrite' Kamala Harris' record: Caroline Sunshine

Trump 2024 deputy communications director Caroline Sunshine joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss recent polling showing tight margins in key states as the former president returns to Pennsylvania for a rally.

Presumptive Democratic nominee for president Vice President Kamala Harris will be rallying in Philadelphia next week with her highly anticipated running mate pick. Harris is expected to announce her running mate by Monday.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, Harris will hold her first rally with her VP pick in Philadelphia during the campaign's four-day, battleground state tour. Harris and her vice presidential nominee will hit Michigan and Arizona, too. 

The campaign's decision to rally in Pennsylvania on the first day suggests Harris' running mate may be Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has been floated at the top of the list of possible running mates in recent weeks. 

left-right split: Kamala Harris and crowd shot

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at West Allis Central High School on July 23, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. Harris made her first campaign appearance as the party's presidential candidate with an endorsement from President Biden. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Elected as Pennsylvania attorney general in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, Shapiro gained national recognition for his investigations into sexual abuse allegations within the Catholic Church and his legal challenges against several Trump-era policies, including the Muslim travel ban, the rollback of ACA contraceptive coverage and environmental deregulation.

Kamala Harris on steps to Air Force Two, waving

Vice President Kamala Harris was tasked early on in the Biden administration with addressing the root causes of mass migration from Central and South America. (REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/Pool)

The vice presidential short list also includes Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a campaign event with President Biden, not pictured, at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg)

Following President Biden's early July suspension of his re-election bid and his endorsement of Vice President Harris, all eyes are now on her imminent choice for the crucial vice presidential role.

Harris and her vice presidential pick will also visit Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada to court voters in these crucial battleground states. 

As of now, the Harris campaign has still "made no decision on a running mate," according to a campaign statement Tuesday night, Reuters reported. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

