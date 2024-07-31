Harris will rally with high-stakes running mate pick in Philadelphia next week

Presumptive Democratic nominee for president Vice President Kamala Harris will be rallying in Philadelphia next week with her highly anticipated running mate pick. Harris is expected to announce her running mate by Monday.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, Harris will hold her first rally with her VP pick in Philadelphia during the campaign's four-day, battleground state tour. Harris and her vice presidential nominee will hit Michigan and Arizona, too.

The campaign's decision to rally in Pennsylvania on the first day suggests Harris' running mate may be Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has been floated at the top of the list of possible running mates in recent weeks.

Elected as Pennsylvania attorney general in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, Shapiro gained national recognition for his investigations into sexual abuse allegations within the Catholic Church and his legal challenges against several Trump-era policies, including the Muslim travel ban, the rollback of ACA contraceptive coverage and environmental deregulation.

The vice presidential short list also includes Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Following President Biden's early July suspension of his re-election bid and his endorsement of Vice President Harris, all eyes are now on her imminent choice for the crucial vice presidential role.

Harris and her vice presidential pick will also visit Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada to court voters in these crucial battleground states.

As of now, the Harris campaign has still "made no decision on a running mate," according to a campaign statement Tuesday night, Reuters reported.