Wisconsin

Harris makes third visit to key swing state this year

VP intends to make appearance in La Crosse, Wisconsin, according to Biden campaign

Published
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to return to Wisconsin next week for her third visit to the battleground state this year.

President Joe Biden's campaign announced Thursday that Harris plans to campaign in La Crosse on Monday at an event focused on abortion rights. The White House said Harris will also hold a second event there focused on the economy and health care.

HARRIS TO GIVE PREDICTION OF ‘WHAT A SECOND TRUMP TERM LOOKS LIKE’ DURING ARIZONA CAMPAIGN STOP

Harris was in Madison last month and in Waukesha in January for the first of her trips focused on abortion.

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a "First In The Nation" campaign rally at South Carolina State University on February 02, 2024 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Wisconsin is one of a handful of presidential battleground states across the country. The latest Marquette University Law School poll, released Wednesday, showed the race between Biden and former President Donald Trump to be about even.

Trump campaigned in Wisconsin for the first time this year earlier this month, holding a rally in Green Bay. Biden was in Madison last week to announce his latest student loan forgiveness plan.

Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 but lost to Biden in 2020. Both races were decided by fewer than 23,000 votes.

