Harris greets Pennsylvania family on porch, suggests staging 'door knock'

Vice President Kamala Harris had a clear idea of where she wanted a family to stand as she talked to them during a door-knocking photo op in Pennsylvania.

Harris joined canvassers in Reading, Pennsylvania, as cameras captured the Democratic presidential nominee walking up to the porch where one family was standing outside, saying "Hi guys… sorry for the intrusion."

A man exclaims, "Oh my gosh," as Harris embraces him, a woman and presumably their son.

The man is heard saying "I wasn't expecting that… thought it was Shapiro," referring to Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has been campaigning with Harris in recent days.

"Well, I want to door knock," Harris tells the family.

LIBERTY BELLWETHERS: FIVE PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES TO WATCH ON ELECTION NIGHT

"Oh, you want to do a door knock?" the man asks, before Harris says "yes," and they all turn to walk back to the door as photographers reposition themselves for the shot.

The couple stands in the door frame as cameras capture Harris speaking to them.

Video of the encounter was amplified by former President Trump’s 2024 campaign on X.

"Kamala's ‘door knocking’ in Pittsburgh involved her meeting supporters outside their home, then demanding they move to the doorway so the press could capture a fake door knock," Trump War Room wrote. "Humiliating!"

Both Trump and Harris visited Pennsylvania on Monday to make a final pitch to voters in the key battleground state.

KAMALA HARRIS TREATING PENNSYLVANIA AS A 'MUST WIN' WITH SEVERAL STOPS IN LATINO AREAS

Harris ended her night in Philadelphia at the Art Museum steps made famous in the movie "Rocky," where she said "the momentum is on our side." She also rallied with supporters in Allentown, Scranton and Pittsburgh, and she swung through Reading to visit a Puerto Rican restaurant and do a little canvassing herself, knocking on doors alongside campaign volunteers.

Trump started the day in North Carolina and finished it in Michigan, but he spoke in Reading and Pittsburgh in between. In Pittsburgh, Trump delivered what his campaign aides described as his closing argument, telling supporters, "Over the past four years, Americans have suffered one catastrophic failure, betrayal and humiliation after another."

"We do not have to settle for weakness, incompetence, decline and decay," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pennsylvania has the most Electoral College votes of any battleground state, making it the top prize of the campaign. A victory there would clear a path to the White House for either candidate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.