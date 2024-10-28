Harris caught on hot mic admitting her campaign is struggling with male voters

Vice President Harris was surprised to find out a microphone was homing in on her conversation with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as she admitted her campaign was struggling with male voters.

Harris and Whitmer were sitting at a bar in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Saturday and having what appeared to be a serious conversation – so serious that on a video making the rounds online, the Democratic presidential nominee seemed to forget the two of them were surrounded by cameras and microphones.

"So, my thing is we need to move ground among men," Harris was heard telling Whitmer at the Trak Houz Bar and Grill.

Harris then immediately noticed the microphones were picking up on her conversation with the Democratic governor.

"Oh, we have microphones in here just listening to everything," Harris says, looking flustered. "I didn’t realize that!"

Fox News has reached out to the campaign for clarification on the comment.

Fox News’ Julian Turner reported that it was both former President Trump’s and Harris’ last chance to close the gender gap that has been widening since Harris became the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

The latest polls from the New York Times show Harris leading Trump with women voters, 54 percent to 42 percent, while Trump leads Harris among men voters, 55 percent to 41 percent, respectively.

Last week, Harris dismissed her diminishing support among male voters during an interview with NBC’s Peter Alexander, who asked why she thought there was a disconnect between her and men.

At first, Harris dodged the question, pointing to the live audience consisting of people from all backgrounds and genders who continue to show up to her events. She also said she was campaigning to earn the vote of every American.

Alexander pressed Harris even more, asking what might explain the gap in support from men, and the vice president said it was not her experience.

In contrast, the GenForward poll from the University of Chicago that was released last Wednesday revealed that 26 percent of Black men between the ages of 18 and 40 said they would vote for Trump, while only 12 percent of Black women said the same. This is a significant gain since Black voters overall supported Biden over Trump by a nine to one ratio in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump also improved with young Latino men, 44 percent of whom said they would support him compared to about 38 percent who voted for him in 2020. Even so, Harris leads Trump overall 47-35 in the poll, which includes large samples of young voters of color.

