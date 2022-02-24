Harris says Biden sanctions against Russia 'swift and certain,' even as president avoids harshest measures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday said the sanctions imposed on Russia by President Biden for its war against Ukraine were "swift and certain," even as Biden avoided deploying the harshest sanctions available against the nation.

"We know and believe that this is a war of choice. It is unprovoked. It is unwarranted. And it is unjustified," Harris told reporters. "As the president made clear from the beginning, if Russia were to take aggressive action against Ukraine our response would be swift and certain and that is exactly what has occurred."

Harris' comments followed a press conference by Biden earlier Thursday afternoon at which he announced a variety of sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs and financial institutions.

But those sanctions did not include an effort to cut Russia off from the SWIFT global banking system. Asked why he isn't taking that extra step, Biden said his proposals are also strong and that "the rest of Europe" does not want to cut Russia off from SWIFT.

Biden also did not specifically target Russia's energy industry. That move likely prevented energy prices from skyrocketing more than they already are, but it also drew criticism from Republicans.

"By failing to impose significant sanctions on the Russian oil and gas industry, which accounts for the majority of all Russian exports, the administration is intentionally leaving the biggest industry in Russia’s economy virtually untouched," Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said

Harris, however, said Biden's sanctions "are going to have a direct impact on Russia's economy."

"The effect will be immediate on Russia and we will continue as we have since the very beginning to work with our allies and our partners around the world," Harris said. "We are unified in our position on this and in our reaction to this unjustified, unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation."

Biden also contradicted a past Harris claim, saying "no one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening." Harris on Sunday said "the purpose of the sanctions has always been and continues to be deterrence."

Russia's military forces are expected to eventually overwhelm Ukraine and sack its capital of Kyiv. But it's also expected that Russia will have to deal with a costly insurgency after taking control of the country.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has deployed troops to NATO allies in the region to deter any Russian action beyond Ukraine. Biden announced Thursday he will send 7,000 additional troops to Germany in light of Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine.

According to a senior defense officials, those 7,000 troops will come from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Fort Carson, Colorado. They are part of the 8,500 troops Biden put on alert two weeks ago.

