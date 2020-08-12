Video shows moment Harris accepts Biden VP nod

Joe Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday said she is “so ready to go to work” on the campaign trail with the former vice president in a video she shared on social media revealing the moment she accepted his request to be his potential vice president.

“Alright,” Biden says in the video.

“Hi, hi, hi, hi,” said Harris, the senator from California and former Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful. “I’m so sorry to keep you.”

“That’s alright,” Biden said. “You ready to go to work.”

“Oh my God,” she said. “I am so ready to go to work.”

The video then cuts to photos of Harris throughout her childhood and early in her career, detailing her background, and touting her record, saying she has “fought to represent people like” her mother, whom she said are often forgotten by politicians.

“Right now America needs action,” Harris said. “America is in crisis and I know Joe Biden will lead us out of it.”

Harris, in the narrated video, said Biden is “a man of faith decency and character.”

“As Joe says we’re in a battle for the soul of this nation, but together its a battle we can win,” she narrated. “We just have to take action.”

The video cuts back to the moment Biden offered Harris the position.

“First of all, is the answer yes?” Biden is seen asking.

“The answer is absolutely yes, Joe, and I am ready to work,” Harris is heard saying. “I am ready to do this with you, for you. I am just deeply honored and I’m very excited.”

The video comes after Biden announced Tuesday evening that Harris would be his running mate.

“I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021,” Biden said in an email to supporters Tuesday.

Biden also tweeted: "I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.”

He added: "Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

The decision comes after Biden and Harris publicly clashed in the primary campaign—notably when Harris drew sharp contrasts with the former vice president when she challenged him on the debate stage about his past resistance to federally mandated desegregation busing.

The pick shows a willingness from both Biden and Harris to move past their differences. The decision may have been tipped days earlier, when he was photographed with talking points saying of Harris that he does “not hold grudges” and has “great respect for her.”

The choice also fulfills a commitment the former vice president made in March to name a woman as running mate. Naming a Black woman at a time when issues of racial injustice are front-and-center also responds to signals from some circles in the party that such a choice could help build bridges with the Black community and increase Black voter turnout.

Meanwhile, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel blasted Biden's pick, saying he "didn’t just select a vice-presidential candidate, he chose the person who would actually be in charge the next four years if he is somehow able to win.”

"Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president," she continued. "These radical policies might be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans.”

The RNC also said that Harris should expect "an unprecedented level of scrutiny and attention," claiming she will "be seen as the president-in-waiting."