Hard lift: 'Squad' member shows off bench press, becomes latest politician to brag about gym feats

A member of the "Squad" of far-left Democrats has joined a slew of politicians bragging online about their gym workouts.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., tweeted a video where he apparently completes three full reps of a 405-pound bench press at the gym, pushing hard to get the final rep without assistance from his spotter.

"Be sure to always center your health and well-being as we fight to save democracy and humanity. 3 reps of 405 and I'm ready to go!" he said.

He has previously posted videos of his lifts at the gym. He told GQ that he had been taking care of his health more this year.

"I guess I'm even more proud because I haven't been the best in terms of taking care of my body over the last several years, so I've kinda re-dedicated myself in 2023 to just be consistent in the gym. I've been consistent since early January, and to get up to 405 in like two months is pretty cool," he said in April.

He told the outlet that he had started to feel weak and had struggled to run before re-entering the gym this year.

"So I went back to the gym, and I honestly feel like a new person – I feel like I'm mentally sharper, emotionally more stable, I physically feel better, obviously. Then I read some research where they said when you work out... I forget exactly how they phrased it, but stress increases cortisol levels, so it literally lives in your blood, and when you lift weights and work out, you literally exercise it out of your body. So that's kind of the mindset I've been going in with and being consistent in my approach."

The swole Democratic socialist's reps are the latest example of politicians using social media to show off their gains at the gym.

Last month, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. put out a video of him doing pushups shirtless in jeans after a video went viral of him doing bench presses.

The video of Kennedy on the incline bench press was tweeted by Ryan Calder, a fitness coach, who clarified the presidential candidate was bench pressing double the weight shown in earlier sets – which indicates the 69-year-old presidential hopeful can hit more than 300 pounds.

Meanwhile, conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has spoken repeatedly about her passion for CrossFit over the years, and has posted videos of her doing intense workouts.

"Body, mind, and spirit… Be unstoppable," she posted in February along with a video of her doing various exercises, including pullups and squats.

