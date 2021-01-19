Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

Graham warns border will be 'overrun’ unless Biden sends ‘clear and unmistakable signal’ to migrant caravans

Graham’s warning comes just one day before Biden will be inaugurated as the nation’s 47th president.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
CBP acting commissioner on migrant caravan looming as major challenge for BidenVideo

CBP acting commissioner on migrant caravan looming as major challenge for Biden

Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, argues the migrant caravan of thousands is a 'microcosm of what's coming' once Joe Biden becomes president.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Tuesday warned that the U.S. border will be "overrun" unless the incoming Biden administration sends a message to the incoming migrant caravans that they support President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration.

"If the Biden Administration does not immediately send a clear and unmistakable signal that they support the tough policies implemented by President Trump," Graham tweeted, "it will be just a matter of time before our border is overrun again."

Graham’s warning comes just one day before Biden will be inaugurated as the nation’s 47th president. In the past week, a migrant caravan formed in Honduras began making its way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

A migrant within the group was interviewed over the weekend saying people like him were motivated to make the journey to the U.S. on the belief that Biden’s administration will implement more favorable immigration policies than his predecessor.

President-elect Joe Biden tears up as he speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President-elect Joe Biden tears up as he speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The migrant also referenced Biden’s promise on the campaign trail that he would suspend deportations for 100 days after taking office.

By Tuesday, the caravan had largely dissipated after it entered Guatemala and was met by security forces. Small groups pressed on toward the Mexican border, while others accepted rides from authorities back to Honduras.

ASYLUM SEEKERS CALL ON BIDEN TO REVERSE TRUMP IMMIGRATION POLICIES, PROTECT 'VULNERABLE' POPULATIONS

During a recent interview with Univision's Ilia Calderón, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gave a preview of the incoming administration’s immigration plan.

Harris said the administration plans to create "great efficiencies" to streamline the naturalization process, including decreasing the amount of time required to acquire U.S. citizenship from 13 years to eight years, offering certain members of the Temporary Protected Status and Deferred Action for Childhood programs automatic green cards and adding immigration judges to help eliminate backlogs on court hearings.

"We believe it is smarter and a more humane way of approaching immigration for immigrants," Harris said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The full plan will be sent to Congress on President-elect Joe Biden's first day in office.

Fox News’ Lucas Manfredi and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

2020 Presidential Election