Graham urges Trump to focus on policy against Harris, warns 'showman' might not win

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says policy is the GOP's key to the White House, and urges former President Trump to focus on that rather than his opponent.

"Donald Trump, President Trump, can win this election," Graham said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." "His policies are good for America. And if you have a policy debate for president, he wins. Donald Trump, the provocateur, the showman may not win this election."

The response followed a question by host Kristen Welker on whether Trump should stop making personal remarks about Vice President Harris regarding characteristics like race and intelligence.

"I'm looking for President Trump to show up in the last 80 days to define what he will do for our country, to fix broken borders, to lower inflation," Graham continued. "The numbers that Americans are living with under Harris-Biden, a terrible 50% increase in gas prices, mortgage rates going through the roof, grocery costs are really high. That's what I would focus on. Policy. Policy is the key to the White House."

The GOP senator offered similar advice two weeks ago while on "Fox News Sunday."

"So, here's what I would say to President Trump. The problem I have with Kamala Harris is not her heritage, it's her judgment," Graham said. "She has been wrong about everything. When she tried to explain what she would do about inflation and an upcoming recession, it made no sense. It's gibberish."

Trump posted an image of Harris’ birth certificate on Truth Social after receiving a lot of criticism for remarks he made during a Q&A session at the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago.

"She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage," the former president said during the Q&A. "I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now, she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know. Is she Indian or is she Black?"

Both Harris and Trump campaigned this weekend in battleground Pennsylvania.

Harris is expected to formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination at the 2024 Democratic National Convention this week in Chicago.

