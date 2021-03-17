Graham warns abolishing the legislative filibuster would 'destroy the Senate as we know it'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Hannity" Wednesday that ending the Senate's legislative filibuster would be "transformational" to the United States in "a really bad way."

GRAHAM: It would destroy the Senate as we know it. Anything big like this, you should be able to get a few votes from the other side, right? If you want to federalize the elections and do away with redistricting by the states and turn it over to some commission that will fundamentally change how you vote, if you want to go to ballot harvesting nationally and take authority away from the states, shouldnt that be at least somewhat bipartisan?

...

If [Democrats] pick up one more seat in 2022, if they get 51 or 52 Democratic senators, they're going to abolish the filibuster and transform America. I talked to President Trump a lot today. He's focused like a laser on making sure Republicans regain the Senate and the House to stop the most radical agenda in American history.

...

[With] a 50 50 Senate, you can't do anything without unanimous consent that matters, and to have a quorum, you've gotta have 51 people present and the vice president doesn't count. So if they did this, we could really shut down the entire Senate because we just won't show up. And here's what Biden needs to understand. If you go to the talking filibuster, we will take the floor to stop H.R. 1. I would talk until I fell over to make sure that we don't go to ballot harvesting and voting by mail without voter ID ...If they had 52 Democrats, they would cut Joe Manchin out and they would change the rules of the Senate. You know, when we're in charge, they write me letters, [and] want me to say I won't change the filibuster to protect the Senate. Now they're in charge and are willing to throw everything over. And at the end of the day, 2022 is the best hope for us to stop this crazy stuff.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE COMPLETE INTERVIEW