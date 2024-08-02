Expand / Collapse search
Culture

Grade school kids forced to take DEI surveys without parental consent in blue state school district: watchdog

America First Legal wins lawsuit victory in deep blue state, dealing with parental rights

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
We've made enormous progress without DEI: Dr. Ben Carson Video

We've made enormous progress without DEI: Dr. Ben Carson

Dr. Ben Carson discusses the possibility of a President Kamala Harris and Nikki Haley speaking at the RNC on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Conservative watchdog legal group American First Legal (AFL), says it has achieved a significant "victory" in a New Jersey school district after the U.S. Department of Education deemed the school system to have acted unlawfully by not providing an opt-out option for "equity" and "diversity" surveys handed out to students.

"When we're talking about things like gender identity and other sensitive issues, there is the very real issue of, this is also being used almost as an educational tool, to push these concepts on kids," senior advisor Ian Prior told Fox News Digital in an interview. "So, it's really a dual concern. What are these surveys being used for, as far as data collection, but how are these surveys being used to essentially normalize things that parents and students may have objections to?"

HARRIS' BACKING OF BAIL FUND DURING GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS DAMPENS TRUMP ‘PROSECUTOR’ CAMPAIGN PITCH

Students and classroom split image

Students and a classroom. (iStock/Getty)

In Cedar Grove, New Jersey, the local school district distributed surveys on sensitive topics like religion, family income, and gender identity without giving parents a chance to opt out. After parents filed complaints with both the state and federal education departments in mid-2021, the New Jersey Board of Education ruled that the district had violated state law. 

The U.S. Department of Education, however, did not act promptly, leading AFL to file a lawsuit in 2023 to compel the federal agency to investigate.

Prior explained that AFL had created a "parent toolkit" in early 2022 to help parents understand and use the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA), a federal law enacted in the 1970s, that ensures that parents have the right to access information about their children's education, that has often been overlooked. 

HARRIS NOW BACKING AWAY FROM SEVERAL FAR-LEFT STANCES SHE ONCE PROMOTED

rally sign at New Jersey parental rights demonstration

Parent Rally (Courtesy of Becket)

The Department of Education later investigated and confirmed that Cedar Grove had indeed violated the PPRA. They have now required the district to comply with the law and provide necessary documentation by September. 

"I think it also shows the power of this law that has largely gone unused for decades, and that it is a way, for instance, to enforce their rights against these school systems that are doing everything they can to hide information from parents," Prior said. "And it's encouraging that our work early on in 2022 is bringing awareness to parents across the country about their rights."

The Cedar Grove School District could not be reached for comment. 

OLYMPIC BOXER DEEMED TO HAVE MALE CHROMOSOMES WINS FIGHT IN 46 SECONDS, OPPONENT LEFT IN TEARS AFTER HARD HITS

parents holding signs at outdoor protest rally

Parent Rally (Courtesy of Becket)

Parental rights have long been a hot-button issue in the culture war. Last week, a conservative think tank launched an eight-figure effort to highlight VP Kamala Harris’ "extremist" record on parental rights and transgender issues.

Also last week, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California signed into law a controversial mandate that bans schools in the state from being forced to notify parents if their child uses pronouns or a gender identity opposite their biological sex. 

Fox News Digital's Kendall Tietz contributed to this report. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

