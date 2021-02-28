Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s history with women: Wives, girlfriends, accusers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s love life has been rocky, and sometimes cringe-worthy, for years — since well before a second former aide accused him of sexual harassment on the job on Feb. 27.

Briefly the hearthrob of some swooning liberals — who called themselves "Cuomosexuals" at the height of the governor’s daily COVID-19 briefings last year — Cuomo, 63, has made no secret that he’s on the prowl after a very public breakup in 2019.

One of those Cuomosexuals was comedian Chelsea Handler.

But when the LA-based comic asked him out online, the gov ghosted her, she joked last October, a year after his breakup with 14-year girlfriend and celebrity chef Sandra Lee.

"I’m a big fan of Chelsea’s and she is great and we have fun but on my dating life, you know, I am only dating at this point in-state residents," Cuomo said during an appearance in October on "The View," presumably referring to the still-raging COVID-19 crisis.

"On a human level, on a social level," he jokingly lamented to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, also in October, "nobody wants to have dinner with me."

Cuomo was married to Kerry Kennedy, the seventh child of Robert F. Kennedy, from 1990 until 2005.

They share daughters Cara Ethel Kennedy-Cuomo, Mariah Matilda Kennedy-Cuomo and Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo.

Why the two split has never been made clear.

However, an excerpt from "The Contender," a Cuomo biography that was published in Vanity Fair, says tension in their relationship arose early on, and Kennedy even insisted the couple seek marriage counseling — but Cuomo was too consumed with work.

That same year his divorce was finalized, the governor began a relationship with Food Network host Lee, and the couple moved in together in 2011.

However, the couple’s 14-year relationship officially ended in September 2019, and Cuomo has repeatedly intimated publicly since then that he was looking for love.

"Do you think you are an attractive person now because you’re single and ready to mingle?" the governor’s CNN host brother, Chris, teased him on his show, "Cuomo Prime Time"

"No," the governor griped to WAMC radio host Alan Chartock, who asked him on air last summer whether he was dating anyone. "What happened to the women you are recommending?" he chided Chartock.