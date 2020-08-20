GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday.

The senator plans to self-quarantine for the next 14 days and will alert people with whom he may have come into contact about the diagnosis.

Cassidy was tested for COVID-19 after he was informed on Wednesday that he had been exposed to an individual with the virus.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” Cassidy said in a statement.

The Senate is on recess and is not slated to return to Washington until Sept. 8.

Cassidy is the latest congressional lawmaker to test positive for the virus. So far, at least 11 members of Congress have been infected with COVID-19, according to data compiled by GovTrack.us, an organization monitoring lawmakers and their voting records.