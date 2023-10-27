Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

GOP Rep Santos pleads not guilty to new fraud charges in New York

Santos faces 23 charges, including wire fraud, identity theft

By Jessica Chasmar Fox News
Published
Chaos at the Capitol as George Santos rages against anti-Israel protester: 'f---ing terrorist sympathizer' Video

Chaos at the Capitol as George Santos rages against anti-Israel protester: 'f---ing terrorist sympathizer'

The hallways of the Longworth House office building that connects to the U.S. Capitol descended into chaos when Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., launched a profanity-laced tirade against an anti-Israel protestor who accosted him.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., pleaded not guilty in a New York court Friday on a revised federal indictment charging him with multiple counts of fraud.

Santos appeared at a courthouse on Long Island to enter the plea to the new allegations, which include conspiracy to commit offenses against the U.S., wire fraud, lying to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), and more.

He is due back in court on Dec. 12. 

The U.S. Attorney’s office filed a 23-count superseding indictment against Santos earlier this month in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Rep. Santos talks to fellow lawmakers

U.S. Rep. George Santos  talks to fellow lawmakers while the House or Representatives votes in Rep. Mike Johnson as the new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on October 25, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

GEORGE SANTOS IN CUSTODY, FEDERAL INDICTMENT UNSEALED AHEAD OF FIRST COURT APPEARANCE

The new indictment contains one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the U.S., two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making false statements to the FEC, two counts of falsifying records submitted to the FEC, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of device fraud.

The charges were in addition to the original indictment filed in May, which included seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Santos pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Rep. George Santos leaves a House Republican conference

U.S. Rep. George Santos leaves a House Republican conference meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on October 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The latest indictment alleges that Santos, who also goes by Anthony Devloder, participated in two fraudulent schemes, in addition to the multiple fraudulent schemes alleged in the original indictment.

A group of House Republicans from New York on Thursday officially filed a privileged resolution to expel Santos from Congress.

Fox News' Kirill Clark and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Jessica Chasmar is an editor on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

