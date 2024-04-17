Expand / Collapse search
Inside GOP plan to force as many votes on Mayorkas impeachment trial as possible

Republicans want to put their Democratic counterparts on the record as much as they can in the process

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Senate Republicans are looking to hold as many votes as possible during the initial proceedings of the impeachment trial into Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas before Democrats in the chamber are expected to succeed in dismissing the trial. 

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., explicitly stated his intent to seek a dismissal of the House-passed articles of impeachment during a speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday morning. While he had previously indicated that he wanted to quickly get past the proceedings, he had yet to confirm the Democratic plan to dismiss the trial. 

According to five Senate Republican sources familiar with the discussions, the structure of the proceedings is being negotiated with the Democrats. 

SENATORS TO BE SWORN IN FOR MAYORKAS IMPEACHMENT TRIAL AHEAD OF EXPECTED DISMISSAL

Republican Sens. at press conference, Ted Cruz speaking at podium

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks during a press conference with other senators and House impeachment managers at the U.S. Capitol on April 16, 2024 in Washington, D.C. The bicameral group of legislators called the press conference to urge Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer to hold an impeachment trial after the House delivered articles of impeachment today against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The two parties are looking into a potential agreement for unanimous consent, in which Republicans are allowed to propose eight total points of order against the motions to dismiss. Each point of order, or fact that senators determine whether there is agreement on, will require its own vote. Lengthening the process and requiring Democrats to go on record on several components of the impeachment articles against Mayorkas. 

Schumer noted in his chamber floor speech on Wednesday that he would look to appease Republicans by allowing both points of order and debate time. "When we convene in trial today to accommodate the wishes of our Republican Senate colleagues, I will seek an agreement for a period of debate time that would allow Republicans to offer a vote on trial resolutions, allow for Republicans to offer points of order and then move to dismiss," he said. 

HOUSE DELIVERS MAYORKAS IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES TO SCHUMER, SETTING UP TRIAL PROCEEDINGS

SENATE CHUCK SCHUMER

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., right, speaks to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

This agreement will require that no senator objects, and Schumer urged them not to. 

The unanimous consent agreement which is being sought between the parties would allow 90 minutes of open debate after the senators are sworn in as jurors at 1:00 p.m. Then, two resolutions would receive votes, one from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, calling for a full Senate trial, and another from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would refer the matter to a Senate Impeachment Trial committee first. 

Representatives for Lee and Cruz did not confirm the unanimous consent agreement discussions before the time of publication. 

GOP SENATOR EYES LEGISLATION TO DEFUND 'PROPAGANDIST' NPR AFTER SUSPENSION OF WHISTLEBLOWER

Sen. Mike Lee and others at GOP press conference

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Republican Senators criticize Democrats and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his expected use of procedural hurdles to avoid trying to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Washington, D.C., on April 9, 2024. House impeachment managers are expected to deliver articles of impeachment on April 10, 2024. (Photo by ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

One source noted the GOP was making an effort to use every option possible to require more votes within the impeachment trial process, putting their Democratic colleagues on record as much as possible. 

Following the proposal of each point of order and prior to voting, the deal being discussed for unanimous consent would require four minutes of debate ahead of each vote. This time would be equally divided between the parties. One source explained that some Republican senators see this debate time as an opportunity to have the case for Mayorkas's impeachment heard on the floor, even if it is not in the context of a full trial. 

SENATE DEMS REVEAL MASSIVE $79M AD SPEND TO PROTECT MAJORITY AHEAD OF KEY MATCHUPS

Sens. Bob Casey, Sherrod Brown, Jacky Rosen, Tammy Baldwin, Jon Tester

If Democrats' motion to table an impeachment trial of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in the Senate, five vulnerable lawmakers, Sens. Bob Casey, Sherrod Brown, Jacky Rosen, Tammy Baldwin and Jon Tester, could determine the outcome. (Getty Images)

Several Senate Republican sources also indicated that the dismissal route, which Schumer revealed he planned to take, was preferable to a motion to table. Tabling the trial has never happened with an impeachment, as GOP senators have noted, and it also does not provide the ability for any arguments from impeachment managers or defense counsel or debate between senators. 

If agreed to, the Mayorkas impeachment trial is likely to ultimately see dismissal, but Republicans will have several opportunities to put Democrats, particularly vulnerable ones who are up for re-election in pivotal states, on the record on multiple immigration and border related topics. 

