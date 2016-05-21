GOP out-fundraises Democrats in April

The Republican National Committee raised $9.4 million in April, according to Federal Election Commission reports released late Friday.

The new numbers put the Republican Party at $144.8 million for the 2016 presidential cycle, a record for funds raised to date in a presidential year without a sitting GOP president.

"Thanks to support from across the country the RNC has vastly outraised all other campaign committees, making the RNC the best-positioned organization to help candidates up and down the ticket this November," RNC Chairman Reince Priebus said in a statement.

The GOP currently has $17.4 million cash on hand. Priebus said the April donations, which averaged $80, will give the party a "significant head start against the DNC and Hillary Clinton."

