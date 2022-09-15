Karl Rove: Democrats are in trouble if Republicans make the midterms a referendum on Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove offered midterm campaign advice to Republicans, Thursday, reacting on "America’s Newsroom" to a new Fox News Poll showing a majority of voters believe the Biden administration is incompetent.

KARL ROVE: They're approaching one out of every three Americans [who] thinks [Biden's] competent and nearly two out of three don't. So this is why if the election is a referendum on Joe Biden, the Democrats are in trouble. If it's about other things, it helps them.

The Democrats really only have two things: one is the abortion issue. And second of all, the hope that something happens, that events intrude, and that the election is more about something other than Joe Biden. If it's about Joe Biden, this is an opportunity for people to send a message that you better do better, and we want to check and balance you. But that's what the Republicans have got to fight to make their issue all about. And anything that interferes with that isn't helpful to the Republicans.