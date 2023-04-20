GOP lawmakers call on Biden to stop sending aid to Ukraine in new letter: report

Nineteen House and Senate Republican lawmakers sent a letter to President Biden Thursday calling for the administration to stop sending U.S. aid to Ukraine, arguing tension with Russia has only escalated with every additional aid the United States sends.

"We write to express concern regarding the U.S. response to Ukraine. Over a year ago, Russia launched an invasion that has upended decades of peace in Europe. We are deeply concerned that the trajectory of U.S. aid to the Ukrainian war effort threatens further escalation and lacks much-needed strategic clarity," the letter reads.

The letter was originally obtained and reported on by the Daily Caller.

Lawmakers continued on to say "there is no end in sight and no clear strategy to bring this war to a close," while also stating the current sanctions and aid strategies "will only prolong the conflict."

"With every new aid package and every new weapon provided to Ukraine, the risk of direct conflict with Russia climbs," the letter goes on. GOP lawmakers state that the extensiveness of U.S. aid to Ukraine "makes it increasingly difficult" to deny accusations of a possible proxy war between the U.S. and Russia, while also stating the administration's strategy has even pushed Russia and China further together.

Lawmakers close the letter by saying other appropriate means to support Ukraine are available "but unlimited arms supplies in support of an endless war is not one of them."

"Our national interests, and those of the Ukrainian people, are best served by incentivizing the negotiations that are urgently needed to bring this conflict to a resolution. We strongly urge you to advocate for a negotiated peace between the two sides, bringing this awful conflict to a close," the letter closes.

A total of 19 Republican members of the House and Senate signed the letter, including Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., many of whom have been vocal against sending continued aid to Ukraine.

Most recently, Vance called for the pulling American troops out of Ukraine during a Heritage Foundation Leadership Summit on Thursday.

"Get America out of Ukraine! Get American troops out of Ukraine! It is a disaster for this country!" Vance said.

The White House has maintained a pro-Ukraine stance, with White House national security spokesman John Kirby saying Thursday during the White House press briefing that Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talked about their "ongoing support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression" during a meeting that same day.

In February, Gaetz accused the Biden administration as well as members of both parties of spending tens of billions of dollars in Ukraine to keep a war going that does not satisfy any U.S. national interest other than making U.S. weapons manufacturers happy.

"How much more for Ukraine? Is there any limit?" Gaetz asked on the House floor. "Which billionth dollar really kicks in the door? Which redline we set will we not later cross?"

The letter comes just one day after Ukraine received U.S-made Patriot surface-to-air guided missile systems, which Washington promised to send in October. Ukrainian officials have previously said the arrival of the Patriot systems would prove to be a major boost against Russia.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately hear back.

