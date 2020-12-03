Expand / Collapse search
GOP lawmakers ask SCOTUS to block final certification of PA votes count

By Shannon Bream | Fox News
GOP lawmakers and leaders are asking the Supreme Court to block any further certification or recognition of the vote in PA as certified by PA officials. They argue that voting procedures outlined in the PA constitution have been violated. The argument is that the PA Constitution allows only two methods of voting, and that rather than amending the state constitution (a complicated, lengthy undertaking) PA state lawmakers instead passed a law changing voting methods. The GOP lawmakers say that was an unlawful circumvention of the PA constitution and votes cast in accordance with the law are not valid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

