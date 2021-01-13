GOP lawmakers 'afraid for their lives' to impeach Trump, House Dem says

The "majority" of GOP lawmakers are afraid they will be in danger if they vote in favor of impeaching President Trump over his role in the Capitol riots, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado said during a television appearance on Wednesday.

House lawmakers voted Wednesday on whether to impeach Trump on a charge of "incitement of insurrection" after his supporters stormed the Capitol complex last week. Crow, who was among those forced to flee the House chamber, claimed he has had conversations with GOP colleagues who were "actually paralyzed by fear" ahead of the vote.

"A couple of them broke down in tears, saying they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment," Crow said during an appearance on MSNBC. "My response was, not to be unsympathetic, but welcome to the club. That’s leadership."

The House moved forward with impeachment proceedings after Vice President Mike Pence declined to act on a resolution to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Several Republican lawmakers have come out in support of Trump’s impeachment.

Crow said there were a "small handful" of "morally bankrupt" Republicans who have supported Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The Colorado representative said Republicans should not allow a fear of violence to dissuade them from voting in favor of impeachment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our country is in a very challenging time," Crow added. "Many of us have felt that way for a long time because we’ve stood up for our democracy and we expect them to do the same."

Earlier Wednesday, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the upper chamber would not convene an early session to vote on impeachment. As a result, an impeachment trial likely would not take place until after President-Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.