HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

GOP lawmaker vows to support McCarthy in House-wide speaker vote despite pitches from Scalise, Jordan

'I'm still with Kevin McCarthy,' Rep. Carlos Gimenez told Fox News Digital

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Matt Gaetz believes he can cause ‘chaos’ whenever he wants: Rep. Carlos Gimenez Video

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss Israel’s decision to declare war and the GOP’s efforts to determine a new House Speaker.

EXCLUSIVE: House GOP Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., will not vote for either of the formally-declared candidates for speaker and will instead back former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on the House floor, he told Fox News Digital on Tuesday night.

Gimenez has been a steadfast McCarthy ally in the week since his ouster by a majority vote of eight GOP hardliners and every House Democrat.

"I'm still with Kevin McCarthy. I think that what happened to him was a travesty, and I just don't wish to be part of it," Gimenez said. "I’ll continue to vote for Kevin until Kevin tells me that he's no longer a candidate."

'UNMITIGATED S---SHOW': HOUSE REPUBLICANS FUME OVER SPEAKER VACANCY AMID ISRAEL CRISIS

Carlos Gimenez

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., is among those calling for former Speaker McCarthy to return

He left early during a closed-door House GOP forum where Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, were making their final pitches before a closed-door conference vote on Wednesday morning to pick Republicans’ new nominee for the gavel.

McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that he’s asked Republicans not to elect him as a candidate in the closed-door Wednesday vote.

'SHELL SHOCKED' KEVIN MCCARTHY WILL NOT RUN FOR HOUSE SPEAKER AGAIN FOLLOWING REMOVAL

Gimenez said, "[McCarthy] said, please don't nominate him. That doesn't mean ‘Please don’t vote for me.’"

Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan

Two Republicans – Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of Louisiana – both launched bids for House speaker last week (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Scalise and Jordan are going to do exactly the same thing Kevin McCarthy would’ve done. So why change?" he said. 

Asked why he left the candidate forum early, Gimenez said: "I'm a big fan of movies, but I don't see them over and over again. And I've seen this movie, so I didn't feel like looking at it again."

He said he still intends to attend the Wednesday vote and will again stand behind McCarthy. 

McCarthy amid motion to vacate

McCarthy was ousted by a majority vote of eight Republicans and all House Democrats (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Gimenez also said he believes others will follow suit.

If enough people do, it could pose a math problem for the GOP — House Republicans have a razor-thin majority. A candidate for speaker can only afford to lose four votes to still clinch a majority needed to be elected for the top job. 

House Republicans are still debating whether to raise the threshold needed to pick a candidate for speaker from simple majority of the conference to a 217-House-wide majority.

