Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., on Tuesday fended off a primary challenge from another Republican putting pressure on him from the right -- ahead of what is expected to be a tight contest in November.

Ciscomani won the GOP primary for the 6th Congressional District ahead of Kathleen Winn, who placed third in the 2022 primary for the seat. He will face Democrat Kristen Engel in November, who received more than 49% of the vote against him in the 2022 contest.

Ciscomani brandished bipartisan credentials and has repeatedly defended his ability to work with Democrats. Winn, however, challenged the narrative that it was a district that wanted a moderate representative.

"We keep hearing this as a moderate district. I believe it's a conservative district," she said this month according to the Tucson Sentinel.

Winn had also accused Ciscomani of refusing to engage with her.

"My opponent is not acknowledging I exist," Winn said.

Ciscomani, however, has been able to tout the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

"Congressman Juan Ciscomani is doing an incredible job representing the great people of Arizona’s 6th Congressional District," Trump said on Truth Social in May. "Juan is working hard to Secure our Border, Defend our Wonderful Military and Veterans, Promote Election Integrity, and Expand American Jobs and the Economy."

The district is judged to be a tossup by the Cook Political Report, which rates the race an R+3. In 2022, Ciscomani got 50.7% of the vote, compared to the 49.2% of Engel.

It’s one of a number of close races in the swing state, where the presidential race is expected to be close. There are a number of House and Senate races being closely watched.

The contest grabbing the most national attention is the race to succeed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema , who is not seeking another term in office. In terms of the presidential contest, the state was won by Trump in 2016 and by President Biden in 2020.

