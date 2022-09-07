GOP group releases 'Biden Survival Kit' to 'help American’s cope' while Biden hits the campaign trail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Republican Senate Leadership Committee (RSLC) is selling a "Biden Survival Kit," complete with a screaming pillow and other swag, to "help Americans cope" while President Biden hits the campaign trail.

In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, the RSLC mentioned the new campaign tactic came after the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee asked Biden to get more involved in campaigning for down-ballot and state legislative midterm candidates. The RSLC is involved in recruiting and electing Republican candidates running in state-level positions, and is optimistic its "survival kit" will combat this effort and aid them in the midterms this fall.

The survival kit includes a pillow — which reads "Scream here if you miss low prices & mean tweets" — along with a tote bag that says "Clean up on aisle 46," referring to Biden who is the 46th President of the United States, and a mug that says "Surviving Biden's America, one sip at a time."

The RSLC released a mock infomercial along with the merchandise, showing people stunned at the high cost of gas at the pump and dismayed at the numbers on grocery store receipts.

"Just when you think Biden couldn't make your life any worse," a narrator says as someone gets in their car. "How will you make it through? Get the Biden Survival Kit, with a mug for your morning pick me up. And a screaming pillow for when gas prices are breaking the bank. And a tote bag to hold your unaffordable groceries. Elected state Republicans in November, to fight back against Joe Biden's disaster."

The "Biden Survival Kit," according RSLC communications director Andrew Romeo, is supposed to help Americans survive the final two months ahead of the November midterm elections.

"The best way to combat President Biden’s disastrous tax-and-spend agenda causing Americans to pay more for everything is to elect more Republicans to state legislatures across the country to hold the line," said Romeo. "In the meantime, this survival kit will help Americans endure two months of pathetic attempts by Biden and his state Democrat allies trying to skirt responsibility for supporting the failed liberal policies that destroyed the economy."

The new ad was released to promote the merchandise launch, while also highlighting inflation hitting a 40-year-high of 9.1% in June and the costs of gas and consumer goods continuing to soar across the country under the Biden administration.

The RSLC will use the funds from the new campaign to elect more GOP candidates at a state-level, while the entire Republican Party remains determined in the final months before the midterms to elect more Republican candidates up and down the ballot and ultimately take back the majority in the Senate and House of Representatives this fall.